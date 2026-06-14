'She’s unstoppable': Mother confidently books cab, daughter captures sweet moment

A simple moment of a mother learning how to book a cab has left the internet smiling for all the right reasons. Shared on Instagram by user Malinivlogs, the clip shows a mother trying to navigate a cab booking app while her daughter guides her through each step. What starts as a basic tech lesson quickly turns into a light, funny exchange that feels very familiar in many households.

Daughter helps mother navigate cab booking app. (Instagram/@malini_ki_duniya)

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The caption on the video reads, “Mom recently learned how to book a cab for herself. She is unstoppable since then.” The line has resonated with viewers for capturing the confidence that comes with learning something new.

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A step by step cab booking lesson at home

In the clip, the mother is seen holding her phone and learning how to use the app. The conversation begins with her saying, “Enter destination.”

Her daughter responds, “Theek hai, karo.”

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{{^usCountry}} The mother then says, “D mart na? Mini book kardeti hun.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mother then says, “D mart na? Mini book kardeti hun.” {{/usCountry}}

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Her daughter quickly steps in and says, “Ruko ruko, destination daala, kahan se pick up karenge voh daala aapne?”

The mother replies, “Haan, voh toh usme address hai mera.”

The daughter responds again, “Acha,” as she continues guiding her through the process. The mother smiles as she follows along, trying to understand each step of the booking.

Check out the full video below:

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Internet finds the moment wholesome and relatable

Viewers were quick to share their reactions in the comments, finding the interaction sweet and familiar. One user wrote, “Aunty’s expressions and her smile are so cute.”

Another comment read, “Such a wholesome moment. My mom just learned how to pay using QR codes.”

A user added, “My mother recently learned how to switch on the camera during video calls. Since then, I have seen everything she buys for herself and our home through the back camera. The smile she has when she switches back the camera is priceless, and sometimes I am talking to the floor because she forgets to turn it back.”

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Many others expressed affection with comments like “Pookie aunty” and “Big hug to aunty ji,” while one viewer summed it up by saying, “This is so real. Proud of you, ma’am.”

The video has struck a chord with viewers for its simple and relatable family moment.