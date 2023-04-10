Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha applies ice on brother Viaan’s bump, calls him ‘cute little baby’

The bond between siblings is a special one. While they may fight and argue daily, there is always an underlying sense of care and love for each other. As the world is celebrating Siblings Day today, Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable video of her children. In it, one can see Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha showing sisterly love to her brother Viaan. The video is a beautiful reminder of how sibling love can bring comfort, even in the smallest of gestures.

The image, taken from the video shared by Shilpa Shetty, shows an adorable bond between Samisha and her brother Viaan. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Siblings are the best… even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump. On Sibling’s Day (and every Day), there’s nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together,” wrote Shilpa Shetty while sharing a video on Instagram. She added, “How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)?” The actor tagged her sister Shamita Shetty and expressed her love for her. “Love you, my Tunki @shamitashetty_official, can’t live without you,” the actor concluded.

The video opens to show Samisha icing a bump on her brother Viaan’s head. As the video continues, an individual from behind the camera asks her, “What are you doing?” She replies, “I am putting ice.” She further explains that she is doing so because her brother got hurt. Towards the end, Samisha hugs her brother and says, “My little cute baby.”

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a few minutes ago, the video has accumulated over 3.2 lakh views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. The video has also raked up more than 40,000 likes and a plethora of comments, including one from Shamita Shetty.

Take a look at the reactions below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Love u munki @theshilpashetty can’t imagine my life without u!!” wrote Shamita Shetty in the post’s comments section. Actor Neelam Kothari Soni also reacted to the post and wrote, “So cute.” She also added a heart emoticon. An individual commented, “Awwwwwwwwwwwww sooooooooo cutttttttteeeeeeeee. The way she said ‘MY BROTHER’ has my heart. And that ‘my cute little baby’. SHAMISHA is the cutest little pudding.” “So sweet,” added another. A third posted, “Awww, so cute.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON