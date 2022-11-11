Home / Trending / Shilpa Shetty shares her meals in a day, netizens say it's secret to her fitness

Shilpa Shetty shares her meals in a day, netizens say it's secret to her fitness

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a reel where she revealed about what all she eats in a day. Many netizens have reacted on her post.

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a reel.
We all are aware that actors often follow a strict diet and exercise routine. Some even believe that actors eat less to maintain their physique. However, that might not be the case, and Shilpa Shetty is here to prove that. Shilpa Shetty can be seen relishing different meals in a recent reel shared by the actress on her Instagram. At the beginning of the video, she is enjoying various fruit bowls and a cup of chai. For her chai, she says, "My chai isn't a meal, it's a celebration."

Further, as Shilpa Shetty is getting ready, she can be seen having another bowl of a snack. To this, her staff can be heard asking her if this is her 10th meal of the day. Shilpa Shetty responded quickly and said that it was not a meal but just a snack.

In the video's caption, the actress wrote, "Who said I eat too many meals in a day? Babloo clearly disagrees. That's all that matters."

This video was shared just a day ago, since then, it has been viewed 1.2 million times and has several likes and comments. One person in the video's comments wrote, "I am happy that stars are promoting such good videos. Because most of us think diet is what makes them perfect fit." A second person added, "It doesn't matter how many meals you have per day. Everything that I saw in this video in your meal was damn healthy!! And that is what matters the most. The secret of your healthy skin and body. " A third person said, "It's the secret of your extreme beauty and fitness. "

