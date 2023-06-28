Shoaib Akhtar says this about Pasoori Nu, netizens react

Pasoori Nu, a remake of the well-known Coke Studio song "Pasoori" by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, was released by the producers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha on Monday. The Bollywood version of this song is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. While the chorus and beats of the song remain close to the original, the lyrics are in Hindi. Ever since the release of the song, many people have shared their reactions. The remake of the song even prompted a response from former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Pasoori Nu.

Shoaib Akhtar took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share his thoughts on Pasoori Nu. In a tweet, he wrote, "Aye ki pasoori paayi ay." This tweet was shared just a day ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The tweet also has over 5,000 likes.

Take a look at Shoaib Akhtar's reaction to Pasoori Nu here:

Ever since this tweet was made, many people have reacted to it. Some even shared their thoughts on the song in the comments section of Shoaib Akhtar's tweet.

Check out what others are saying about this song:

An individual wrote, "Agree. Some songs should not be tampered with at all." A second posted, "Tauba tauba sara mood kharaab diya (My mood is ruined.)" A third shared, "Pasoori remake, itne ache song ko barbaad kerdiab (Pasoori remake, such a good song is destroyed.)" What are your thoughts on Pasoori Nu?