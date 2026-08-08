‘Should have brought a boat’: Woman shows waterlogged Noida Sector 18, questions ‘planned city’ tag

A woman in Noida has shared a video showing severe waterlogging in Sector 18, taking a sarcastic dig at the city’s reputation as a “planned” and “developed” urban centre. The clip shows vehicles navigating through a road covered in rainwater as the woman comments on the situation from inside a car.
The woman, identified as Vaishnavi, shared the video on Instagram while travelling through the area.
‘Should have brought a boat’
“This is the state of Sector 18. There's so much water filled here, literally. It feels like instead of a car, we should have brought a boat. Bikes are passing by and splashing water. There is so much water, literally. This is the state of "developed" Noida, which people call a "planned city."”
In the video, Vaishnavi appeared to question the city’s drainage and civic infrastructure while highlighting the inconvenience faced by commuters during the rains.
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She shared the clip with the caption, “Noida bhi Gurgaon banta jaa raha hai kya?”
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She shared the clip with the caption, “Noida bhi Gurgaon banta jaa raha hai kya?”
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Watch the clip here:
The remark appeared to draw a comparison with neighbouring Gurugram, where waterlogging and traffic disruption during heavy rainfall have repeatedly sparked discussions on social media.
The post garnered several reactions from social media users, with many responding to the situation with humour and sarcasm.
One user wrote, “Boat service coming soon.” Another said, “Welcome to Venice, Noida edition.” A third commented, “Planned city, unplanned drainage,” while another joked, “Noida is competing with Gurgaon now.”
The video once again brought attention to waterlogging-related problems faced by commuters in parts of Delhi-NCR during the monsoon season.
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.