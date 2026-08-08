‘Should have brought a boat’: Woman shows waterlogged Noida Sector 18, questions ‘planned city’ tag

A woman in Noida has shared a video showing severe waterlogging in Sector 18, taking a sarcastic dig at the city’s reputation as a “planned” and “developed” urban centre. The clip shows vehicles navigating through a road covered in rainwater as the woman comments on the situation from inside a car.

A Noida woman showed a waterlogged stretch in Sector 18 and sarcastically questioned the city’s development. (Instagram/vaishgupta)

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(Also read: Delivery man falls from bike in waterlogged street, locals rush to help: ‘Be kind to them’)

The woman, identified as Vaishnavi, shared the video on Instagram while travelling through the area.

‘Should have brought a boat’

“This is the state of Sector 18. There's so much water filled here, literally. It feels like instead of a car, we should have brought a boat. Bikes are passing by and splashing water. There is so much water, literally. This is the state of "developed" Noida, which people call a "planned city."”

In the video, Vaishnavi appeared to question the city’s drainage and civic infrastructure while highlighting the inconvenience faced by commuters during the rains.

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{{^usCountry}} She shared the clip with the caption, “Noida bhi Gurgaon banta jaa raha hai kya?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared the clip with the caption, “Noida bhi Gurgaon banta jaa raha hai kya?” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

The remark appeared to draw a comparison with neighbouring Gurugram, where waterlogging and traffic disruption during heavy rainfall have repeatedly sparked discussions on social media.

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(Also read: Bhiwandi’s ‘Spider-Man’ uses his ‘power’ to responsibly help commuters cross waterlogged streets)

Social media reacts

The post garnered several reactions from social media users, with many responding to the situation with humour and sarcasm.

One user wrote, “Boat service coming soon.” Another said, “Welcome to Venice, Noida edition.” A third commented, “Planned city, unplanned drainage,” while another joked, “Noida is competing with Gurgaon now.”

The video once again brought attention to waterlogging-related problems faced by commuters in parts of Delhi-NCR during the monsoon season.

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)