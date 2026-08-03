'Should I be concerned?’: 21-year-old Gurgaon woman shares 43,096 monthly expenses

The rising cost of living in India's metro cities continues to spark conversations online, with young professionals increasingly sharing what it actually costs to live independently. From rent and groceries to transport and shopping, monthly expense breakdowns are giving social media users a closer look at the realities of urban life.

The woman revealed that she spent around ₹43,000 in July while living alone. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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One such post has now caught the internet's attention after a 21-year-old woman from Gurgaon detailed her monthly expenses, revealing that she spent around ₹43,000 in July while living alone.

Taking to Instagram, user Chahat Yadav shared a video titled "How much I spend in July as a 21-year-old living alone in Gurgaon," in which she broke down each expense category before asking viewers whether her spending was reasonable.

In the clip, she revealed that her biggest expense was rent. She said she pays ₹15,000 for a fully furnished 1RK apartment. Her electricity bill came to ₹2,000, while she spent another ₹1,800 on her gym and other memberships.

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{{^usCountry}} She also owns a scooty, with fuel and repairs costing ₹2,142 during the month. Grocery shopping, food deliveries and other essentials added up to ₹6,879. She said that she also spent ₹12,805 on shopping, while outings accounted for another ₹2,470. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also owns a scooty, with fuel and repairs costing ₹2,142 during the month. Grocery shopping, food deliveries and other essentials added up to ₹6,879. She said that she also spent ₹12,805 on shopping, while outings accounted for another ₹2,470. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding everything together, Yadav shared that her monthly expenditure came to ₹43,096. "So, should I be concerned about it, or is it fine?" she asked viewers at the end of the video.

In the caption of the post, Chahat clarified that the total was "excluding the investments."

Watch the video below:

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(Also Read: ₹17,200 in expenses by the second day of August">‘The whole month is still left’: Bengaluru woman breaks down ₹17,200 in expenses by the second day of August)

What did social media say?

The video quickly drew reactions from users, many of whom said the expenses reflected the reality of living alone in Gurgaon.

"No nothing to be concerned about, it's pretty normal if you're earning and living alone," wrote one user.

"After watching this reel BANGALORE feels cheaper for me," another commented.

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A third user said, "40-50k spent is normal here.... No worries its normal."

"This is so true and it's just a basic expenses lifestyle. If you do weekend parties, roaming around it would cost more. Living alone in Gurgaon is quite expensive," another user wrote.

"I think it's good if you're investing some of your money other expenses but if not I think it's a bit of a concern," one commenter wrote.