Singapore company spends ₹3.5 crore on gold rewards for loyal employees

A Singapore company has rewarded loyal employees by giving away gold mementos worth more than ₹3.5 crore in total. Chang Cheng Holdings awarded gold plaques to employees who have served the company for 10 years or more. The plaques weigh between 20g and 30g, which makes each plaque worth more than ₹3 lakh. Chang Cheng Holdings gave gold plaques to employees who have served the company for 10+ years

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, Chang Cheng Holdings started out as a Chinese mixed vegetable rice stall in 1994. In the last 30 years, the company has expanded — it now operates 160 restaurants and over 30 coffee shops, and employs more than 1,200 people.

Gold gifts for loyal employees The Singapore-based company recently held a lavish celebration to mark its 32nd anniversary. It hosted a banquet with more than 100 tables, where long-serving employees were given gold plaques.

Any employee who has served the group for 10 years or more, regardless of their role, was awarded a gold medal made of 999 pure gold.

The gold plaque features the company headquarters and brand logo, with the employee’s years of service engraved on the right. The lower right corner indicates the weight — 20g, 25g, or 30g — along with “999 pure gold.”

Each plaque was presented in a red gift box from SK Jewellery, framed with a transparent display, and the employee’s name was printed at the bottom.

₹ 3.5 crore spent on gold mementoes It is understood that employees with 10 to 14 years of service received a 20-gram gold plaque, while those with 15 to 19 years got a 25-gram plaque. Chang Cheng employees who have served the company for 20 years were awarded a 30-gram medal.

According to the Shuji Jewelry website, each gram of 999 gold is priced at 271 Singapore dollars. Based on these figures, the total value of the group’s employee rewards is estimated to exceed 500,000 Singapore dollars — which is roughly ₹3.5 crore.

Chang Cheng’s founding managing director, Kok Kuan Hwa, told Shin Min that the gold plaques were a token of appreciation.