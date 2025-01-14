‘Single-handedly letting down L&T chairman’: Couple’s dreamy post-retirement plan goes viral

Larsen & Toubro Chairman SN Subrahmanyan’s call for a 90-hour work week has created a controversy on social media. Many have shared their opinions opposing the statement. An X user did just that with a video of a couple camping in the woods. The social media user sarcastically wrote that the couple's “dreamy post-retirement plan” will displease Subrahmanyan. A couple’s post-retirement plan has left social media in awe. (Instagram/@ghoomnafirnaa)

“A cute retired couple is single-handedly letting down the L&T Chairman and Murthy saar with their dreamy post-retirement plans. Make marriages great again,” the X user wrote. In addition to the reference to Subrahmanyan’s latest remark, the individual also referenced a remark by Infosys co-founder who said: “Youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week.”

What does the video show?

In the video, the man explains that after retirement, he and his wife decided to explore various places in South India. He goes on to say that they sleep in the car and cook food in the vehicle, too. The clip captures one of their adventures involving a local family they met at a park.

Take a look at the video:

While some agreed with the X user's remarks, others simply showed their appreciation for the elderly couple.

Who is this travelling couple?

Ajay Tomar and his wife Sunita Tomar manage an Instagram page called Ghoomna Firnaa. The page is filled with videos of them exploring various places. The couple wishes to go on an international trip before they turn 70.

They have turned their 5-seater car into a bedroom and a fully-functioning kitchen. After retiring from his government job, Tomar started travelling with his wife.