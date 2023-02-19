Sister convinces brothers to dance to Jehda Nasha and Nadiyon Paar, video goes viral

Dance videos are pretty popular on the Internet owing to their fun and entertaining quotient. From people grooving to hit songs at events to recreating viral dance steps, social media is brimming with several shares. Now, a video that is quickly gaining traction online shows three siblings dancing to groovy tracks at a family function. Chances are, their killer moves will prompt you to get up and shake a leg.

“It was the most appreciated performance,” wrote Instagram user Amisha Johar while sharing the dance video on Instagram. A text overlay on the viral video reads, “POV- You finally convinced your brothers to dance with you in a function.” The video captures Amisha dancing with her brothers Ekansh and Gagan to hit tracks Jehda Nasha and Nadiyon Paar at a function as people cheer them on. Their energetic dance moves, along with on-point expressions, earned them a huge round of applause from netizens.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared six days ago on Instagram. It has since been viewed over 2.4 million times. Many even flocked to the post’s comments section to leave their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“It’s the toughest task, bro. How you did this?” enquired an Instagram user. Another commented, “And they danced so welll!!!” “And they totally killed it,” joined a third with a fire emoticon. “It randomly popped up on my screen and this video made my day,” shared a fourth.

