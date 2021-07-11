Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Six-year-old girl identifies 93 airlines by their plane tails in one minute
trending

Six-year-old girl identifies 93 airlines by their plane tails in one minute

International Book of Records took to YouTube to share the video of the girl identifying 93 airlines by their plane tails.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:50 PM IST
The image shows the 6-year-old girl Aarna Gupta.(YouTube/International Book of Records)

A video of a 6-year-old girl flawlessly identifying different airlines by their plane tails was shared online. There is a possibility that this showcase of talent will win you over.

The video of the incredible feat is shared on International Book of Records’ YouTube channel. “The World Record of "most airlines identified by their aeroplane’s tails in one minute” is achieved by Aarna Gupta on 1st July 2021 from Panchkula (Haryana), India. She identified 93 airlines by identifying their aeroplane’s tails in one minute and has set a new world record for International Book of Records,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

"We noticed that her memory is sharp and she is skilled so we thought of encouraging her more so she could achieve something bigger," Neha Gupta, the girl’s mother told ANI.

A few days ago, another video involving a kid went crazy viral online. Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla, the video showcased a girl’s incredible skills. It shows her flawlessly naming world capitals like a boss.

What are your thoughts on the airlines related feat?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
youtube video
TRENDING NEWS

Snake strikes at a car, crawls inside it. Video is both fascinating and scary

This video involving a cat has a hilariously surprising twist. Seen it yet?

Video of this 16-year-old dog taking a nap while floating in pool is super sweet

Bystanders rush in to steady out-of-control carnival ride in Michigan. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP