Six-year-old girl identifies 93 airlines by their plane tails in one minute

A video of a 6-year-old girl flawlessly identifying different airlines by their plane tails was shared online. There is a possibility that this showcase of talent will win you over.

The video of the incredible feat is shared on International Book of Records’ YouTube channel. “The World Record of "most airlines identified by their aeroplane’s tails in one minute” is achieved by Aarna Gupta on 1st July 2021 from Panchkula (Haryana), India. She identified 93 airlines by identifying their aeroplane’s tails in one minute and has set a new world record for International Book of Records,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

"We noticed that her memory is sharp and she is skilled so we thought of encouraging her more so she could achieve something bigger," Neha Gupta, the girl’s mother told ANI.

A few days ago, another video involving a kid went crazy viral online. Shared on Twitter by IAS officer Priyanka Shukla, the video showcased a girl’s incredible skills. It shows her flawlessly naming world capitals like a boss.

What are your thoughts on the airlines related feat?

