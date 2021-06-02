Kid names world capitals like a boss. Watch viral video

A video of a kid flawlessly saying the names of different world capitals has now left people in awe. There is a possibility that this showcase of talent will win you over too.

IAS officer Priyanka Shukla took to Twitter to share the video. Written in Hindi, when loosely translated, the caption explains that the kid in the video is her colleague's daughter. It also explains that the almost three-year-old kid can say the names of 205 world capitals.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 24,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments. People couldn’t stop praising the little one’s talent.

“Ma'am , the kid is a wonder kid. Her talent needs to be honed properly. Kudos to the parents. However I am very happy that these videos were not there during my time of growing up. Nahi toh comparison kay chakkar main kuttai zarur ho jaati,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow,” shared another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

God gift to the little cute girl. My love and blessings to her for a very bright future.@PriyankaJShukla — CA Nitin Agrawal (@CANitinAgrawal4) June 1, 2021

Amazing memory.. May god bless her more — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) June 1, 2021

So cute.👍 — 𝗥𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗿𝗮 (@CMRabindra) June 1, 2021

What are your thoughts on the video?

