Sky full of dreams: Shashi Tharoor shares inspiring post about female pilot’s achievement

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor recently shared a positive and inspiring story of a female pilot who went ahead to fulfil her dreams. Jeni Jerome’s story has struck a chord with netizens and may leave you cheering for her too.

Jerome soared to the skies as she became the co-pilot of an Air Arabia flight from Trivandrum to Dubai. Coming from a small fishing village, her journey is indeed an inspiring one.

“Congratulations to Jeni Jerome from Tvm's Kochuthura on her maiden flight as co-pilot. When she flies today's @airarabiagroup flight SHJ to TRV, it's the realisation of a childhood dream of a girl from a small fishing hamlet to be a commercial pilot. A real inspiration!” reads the caption.

The post is complete with pictures of Jerome in the cockpit of her flight to Sharjah International Airport in Dubai.

Congratulations to Jeni Jerome from Tvm's Kochuthura on her maiden flight as co-pilot. When she flies today's ⁦@airarabiagroup⁩ flight SHJ to TRV, it's the realisation of a childhood dream of a girl from a small fishing hamlet to be a commercial pilot. A real inspiration! pic.twitter.com/0pJmXF2hoc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 22, 2021

Shared on May 22, the post has garnered over 6,000 likes and several appreciative comments from netizens. From lauding Jerome’s achievements to thanking Tharoor for sharing such an inspiring story, people shared various different reactions in the comments section.

Wish her all the best and God bless her with success and prosperity 🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊Hat's off to her focus , dedication and perseverance 💪💪💪💪💪💪 — Shailesh Naik (@Shailesh240482) May 22, 2021

Congratulations Jeni. Your achievement will inspire millions for realizing their dreams. Good luck!! — Arvind Pal Singh (@ArvindP49477420) May 22, 2021

That is awesome. Congratulations to Jeni. — Zacharias Joseph (@Zachjoe16) May 22, 2021

Congratulations to this young pilot. God bless her 🙏 — Chandra Babu (@babuchandra01) May 22, 2021

