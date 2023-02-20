Smriti Irani summarises her Monday mood with a hilarious Hera Pheri meme

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 20, 2023 12:29 PM IST

While reacting to Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post, an individual wrote, “Summed up everyone’s emotions in this reel.”

A screengrab of the Hera Pheri meme shared by Smriti Irani. (Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
ByArfa Javaid

If Monday is the start of your work week, you may have experienced sleep-inducing, nerve-racking, and emotionally exhausting cases of Monday blues. Turns out, Union Minister Smriti Irani is among those who hate Mondays. To summarise her Monday-morning gloom, the minister shared a meme on Instagram with a funny caption. While some shared that the post summed up their Monday moods, others found it hilarious.

“When you want to tell Sunday… ‘Monday ko lete ja re’ (Take Monday with you),” wrote Smriti Irani while sharing a snippet from the film Heri Pheri. In the video, Akshay Kumar represents Sunday, while Paresh Rawal represents the most dreaded day of the week - Monday. Akshay says to Paresh, “Mai chla jaunga (I will go).” To this, he replies, “Ja (Go).” Akshay keeps repeating that he’ll go, and Rawal maintains his stance throughout the clip.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the share has received over 1.9 lakh views and more than 12,800 likes. Many also posted their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s what people posted:

Athlete Rita Jairath dropped a comment and wrote, “Love the ‘could-not-care-less’ attitude of Mr. Monday!” She also added a few laughing emoticons. “Summed up everyone’s emotions in this reel,” expressed an individual. Another added, “Sooo true.” “We really love your sense of humour,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Hahahahaha, you are so cool as a minister, I love this.”

Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid

