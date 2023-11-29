Snake hides inside a biker’s helmet, tries to attack a person. Watch

Imagine you’re all set to go out, and when you pick up your helmet, you find a massive snake hiding inside it. Sounds scary, right? Recently, a person found themselves in a similar situation and shared a video on Instagram. Snapshot of the snake hiding in helmet.

The video was shared by Instagram user Dev Shrestha. It shows a snake inside a helmet. The reptile seems to be looking directly at the camera and the people around it. As someone tries to pick up the helmet, the snake immediately swings its body and starts hissing. (Also Read: Sloth fearlessly walks past giant anaconda, netizens shocked by its bravery)

Watch the video of the snake hiding inside the helmet here:

This video was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 4.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several were stunned to see the snake hiding in such an unusual place.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “The snake has made a home in there.”

A second said, “New fear unlocked.”

A third joked, “Snake is doing wear helmet camping.” didn't get this comment

A fourth shared, “Safety first, at least he won’t be getting a ticket for not wearing a helmet.”

“Very scary,” posted a fifth.