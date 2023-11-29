close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Snake hides inside a biker’s helmet, tries to attack a person. Watch

Snake hides inside a biker’s helmet, tries to attack a person. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Nov 29, 2023 04:32 PM IST

After watching the snake hiding inside the helmet, many people were left stunned. Watch the video here.

Imagine you’re all set to go out, and when you pick up your helmet, you find a massive snake hiding inside it. Sounds scary, right? Recently, a person found themselves in a similar situation and shared a video on Instagram.

Snapshot of the snake hiding in helmet.
Snapshot of the snake hiding in helmet.

The video was shared by Instagram user Dev Shrestha. It shows a snake inside a helmet. The reptile seems to be looking directly at the camera and the people around it. As someone tries to pick up the helmet, the snake immediately swings its body and starts hissing. (Also Read: Sloth fearlessly walks past giant anaconda, netizens shocked by its bravery)

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Watch the video of the snake hiding inside the helmet here:

This video was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 4.2 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Several were stunned to see the snake hiding in such an unusual place.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “The snake has made a home in there.”

A second said, “New fear unlocked.”

A third joked, “Snake is doing wear helmet camping.” didn't get this comment

A fourth shared, “Safety first, at least he won’t be getting a ticket for not wearing a helmet.”

“Very scary,” posted a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out