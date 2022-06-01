Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Snakes crawl over man as he takes a nap. Watch scary yet intriguing viral video
trending

Snakes crawl over man as he takes a nap. Watch scary yet intriguing viral video

The viral video of snakes crawling all over a man as he takes a nap was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the viral video, shows the man sleeping with snake crawling over him.(Instagram/@snakebytestv)
Updated on Jun 01, 2022 04:07 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

There are certain videos on the Internet that are scary. However, they are so intriguing that you cannot help but watch them. Just like this video of a man and his pet snakes. There is a chance that the video will make you go ‘Nope’ and at the same time, leave you stunned too - so much so that you may not want to look away.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of a content creator and vlogger. The page is called snakebytestv. The bio details that the man is also “travelling the world for animals.” The page is filled with videos that showcase the man interacting with various animals, including different types of snakes.

This video that has caught the attention of many shows the man sleeping on a bed. What is scary in the scenario is two snakes that are seen crawling all over him. “Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favorites is a must! I can’t be the only one,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shard, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various kinds of replies. While some were fascinated, others expressed that they are scared.

“I am afraid,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh hell na. Lol. That’s like my biggest nightmare,” commented another. “That looks like the best weighted blanket in the world!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP