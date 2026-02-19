Snapdeal co-founder shares hotel’s ₹5,900 laundry bill for 7 basic garments: ‘Out of touch’

After raising the issue of hotel guests preferring to order via Swiggy and Zomato instead of eating in-house fare, Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl has turned his attention to another pain point — very high laundry prices. Kunal Bahl flagged the issue of high laundry prices at hotels

Bahl said that during a work trip, he gave seven pieces to be laundered at his hotel. The total bill was ₹5,900 — which is more than ₹800 per garment. And that’s not even including the taxes that were charged on top.

Bahl called it an example of hotels being out of touch. He did not specify the name of his hotel.

Snapdeal co-founder on hotel laundry prices “Part 2 of hotels being out of touch with changing services landscape for consumers,” Bahl wrote on X, sharing a picture of his bill. “Laundry of 7 pieces of basic garments during work travel = ₹5900 + taxes.”

The Delhi-based entrepreneur and investor added that some of the garments cost less than the amount it took to get them laundered. He then wondered if any startups are building a quick commerce service for laundry, the way it has been done for groceries.

“Some of the garments cost less than the laundry. Founders: anyone building quick commerce for laundry?” Bahl asked.