Snoop Dogg posts viral video of girl dancing to Pushpa's Saami Saami, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

Do you remember the viral video of a little girl in school uniform dancing with other kids to Pushpa's song Saami Saami? Well, her carefree performance garnered millions of views and won people's hearts, including Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandana. Now, the video is making waves again after American rapper Snoop Dogg, who was bowled over by the girl's performance, shared the video on his Instagram handle.

Snoop Dogg shared the short reel without a caption, but people were quick enough to caption it, including actor Rashmika Mandanna who posted "Love it" while reacting to the video. She also posted fire and smiling emoticons. For those unaware, the song picturised on Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was composed by Devi Sri Prasad while Mounika Yadav sang it.

Watch the video that went crazy viral below:

The video was shared three days ago on Instagram and has since accumulated over 13.5 million views. The video has also received numerous comments from verified handles. "Lil mama got moves," posted rapper Nhale. "Friday mood," commented ItsBizkit. "Me when I got a baby sitter!!! Tuhhhh," expressed artist Feby.

"Never imagined she would make it to your post. Well Hi from Nepal," wrote an individual. "Woah a Nepali cute girl making into Snoop's post. Loved it Snoop!" expressed another. "She's killing it!!! Her back up dancers need to get it together!" shared a third.

