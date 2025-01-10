Social media erupts with memes over L&T chairman's 90-hour workweek remark: ‘Work-wife balance’

Social media has erupted in reaction to comments made by the chairman of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), SN Subrahmanyan, who suggested that employees should work up to 90 hours a week, even remarking that he would prefer them to work on Sundays as well. The comments, which were made during an employee interaction and shared on Reddit, have sparked a flurry of memes and jokes across various platforms. Many users are mocking the idea of such extreme work expectations, with some pointing out the absurdity of comparing work habits with other countries and others expressing concern over the culture of overwork in corporate India. Larsen & Toubro Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has sparked an online debate.(X)

In the undated video, Subrahmanyan was asked why the multibillion-dollar conglomerate still required employees to work on Saturdays. He responded, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays," Subrahmanyan said. He went on to suggest that employees should not spend their time at home, asking, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working.”

Since the video surfaced, social media has been buzzing with memes and reactions.

Take a look:

A user wrote, “L&T employees must be desperately applying to Infosys so that they get 20 extra hours of rest, relaxation and wife-staring.”

The video, which has since gone viral, shows Subrahmanyan continuing to discuss work ethic and the importance of hard work, reflecting his personal views on dedication and work-life balance. The CEO further shared a story of an interaction with a Chinese man, where he was told that China could beat the United States due to the country’s work ethic. According to Subrahmanyan, the Chinese worker claimed that Chinese people put in 90 hours a week, whereas Americans only worked 50 hours, providing the context for his suggestion that employees should work longer hours.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, a prominent advocate for mental health awareness, responded to Subrahmanyan’s comment about making employees work on Sundays. The actress expressed her disapproval on Instagram stories, sharing a screenshot of journalist Faye D'Souza's report. She wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements,” along with the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters.