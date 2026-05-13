‘Social media se doori banayi’: Punjab Class 10 topper Mani Mahesh Sharma woke up at 4 am, scored 99.23%

The Punjab School Education Board announced the Class 10 board examination results for 2026 on Monday, bringing celebrations for students who secured top ranks in the state. On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the toppers of the 2026 PSEB Class 10 exams and congratulated them for their achievement.

Punjab Class 10 topper Mani Mahesh Sharma shared his study routine after securing 99.23% in the board exams.(X/@ANI)

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(Also read: Former UP Board topper Prachi Nigam, once trolled for facial hair, scores 91.2% in Class 12)

Among the students who drew attention was Mani Mahesh Sharma, who secured the second rank in the board examination. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma opened up about his preparation strategy, daily routine and the support he received from his parents and teachers.

“I scored 99.23% in the exam... I used to come home at 2 PM, watch TV till 4 PM, studied till 6 PM, played for an hour, studied again from 8 PM to 10-11 PM and then woke up at 4 AM and studied till 6 AM... My parents and teachers supported a lot... I don't use phone and maintained distance with social media due to which I secured this rank...” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sharma’s routine stood out to many social media users because it included time for television, play and rest along with focused study hours. Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharma’s routine stood out to many social media users because it included time for television, play and rest along with focused study hours. Internet reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video, shared on ANI’s official X handle, has garnered more than six lakh views and several reactions. Many users praised the student for maintaining a balanced schedule instead of promoting extreme study habits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video, shared on ANI’s official X handle, has garnered more than six lakh views and several reactions. Many users praised the student for maintaining a balanced schedule instead of promoting extreme study habits. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: IIT topper rejected MIT offer, became IAS officer: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu remembers classmate)

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is what real discipline looks like.” Another said, “I used my phone and played PlayStation for 4 hours during my board exams, and I still scored 97%.” A third user commented, “Staying away from social media at this age is not easy. Respect.” Another reaction read, “He has aced the study life balance.”

(Also read: Bihar girl in Bengaluru impresses the internet with fluent Kannada, dad says she's a language topper in school)

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Several users also said Sharma’s routine could inspire other students preparing for board exams. One person wrote, “A proper routine matters more than studying all day without focus.” Another said, “Most honest interview I've come across in a while.” A user added, “With a balanced routine, discipline, and staying away from distractions, Mani Mahesh Sharma proved that consistency matters more than studying nonstop.” Another comment read, “Such students are an inspiration for the whole state.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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