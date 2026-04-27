Former UP Board topper Prachi Nigam, once trolled for facial hair, scores 91.2% in Class 12

Prachi Nigam, the Class 10 UP Board topper who faced distasteful trolling for her facial hair, has also achieved an excellent score in Class 12. The student from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district scored 91.20% in her Class 12 board exams. Prachi Nigam, topper of class 10th Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, scored 91.2% in Class 12 (X/@Ashishsircivil)

Nigam achieved an impressive score of 99 in Mathematics, 96 in Hindi, 95 in Chemistry, and 93 in Physics.The only subject where she did not get 90-plus was English — Nigam scored 73 in English.

The UP Board student explained that her focus had been on JEE preparation, which is why she could not perform well in English, according to a Live Hindustan report.

Topping Class 10 and subsequent trolling After topping Class 10 in 2024, Prachi Nigam had said that she wants to become an engineer and study at an IIT. She had scored 591/600 marks in Class 10.

Her picture had gone viral at the time, drawing attention to her facial hair. Nigam was trolled by a section of the internet at the time and had hit back at haters.

(Also read: UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled over facial hair, gets support from online community)

After being subjected to online trolling, Nigam said, “When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone.”

She further added, “However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies.”

(Also read: UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled for facial hair, says this to women in glow-up video: ‘Never try to…’)

In another interview with BBC, she said, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before.”