UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, trolled for facial hair, says this to women in glow-up video: ‘Never try to…’

When Prachi Nigam emerged as the Class 10 topper of the UP Board, she started trending on social media platforms. However, the focus wasn’t solely on her academic achievement; rather, it centred on her appearance. She was trolled over her facial hair. Weeks after the incident, Nigam shared a powerful message for women in a video that is swiftly going viral on Instagram. UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam, who was trolled for her facial hair, said she looked the same in viral glow-up video. (Screengrab)

In the now-viral video, she gets a “glow-up” from influencer Anish Bhagat, who flew to her home in Sitapur’s Mahmudabad.

The video opens to show Bhagat saying, “Today, I am travelling to Mahmudabad to meet someone we should all be proud of. She topped her boards in 55 lakh students - Prachi Nigam.”

As he greets Prachi at her house and presents her with a flower, he continues, “However, most people could only focus on how she looks. Instead of being praised, she was bullied by the entire nation. Why do most women have to experience this in their lives? So, I decided to give her a glow-up that the whole nation deserves to see. Let’s get her to look like her best self.”

Bhagat then gives her a “glow-up”, which involves applying mascara, perfume, nail paint and styling her hair into a ponytail.

“Dear women, never try to fix something that was never broken,” Prachi said towards the end of the video as she “looks the same”.

“I hope this shuts the trolls once and for all,” wrote Bhagat while sharing the video on Instagram.

He added, “This is for anyone and everyone filled with insecurities and has been waiting for a glow-up. You all deserve to treat yourself a little better. Don’t be too hard on yourself.”

Watch the video here:

After being subjected to online trolling, Nigam said, “When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me. At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone.”

She further added, “However, God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies.”

In another interview with BBC, Nigam expressed, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before.”