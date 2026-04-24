The National Testing Agency (NTA has announced the JEE Main Result 2026 on April 20, 2026. A total of 11,10,904 candidates had registered for the April session, out of which 1034330 candidates have appeared. A total of 26 candidates secured 100 percentile this year. JEE Main Result 2026: Shivansh Sinha from Delhi secures 99.96 percentile; know his study plan and goals ahead

Shivansh Sinha of Delhi has scored 99.96 percentile in the JEE Mains exam 2026. He scored 99.96 percentile in Session 1 and 99.87 percentile in Session 2. Shivansh secured AIR 593 based on Final NTA score.

Shivansh, a student of Amity International School, Saket, while speaking to HT Digital, shares his preparation strategy, daily routine and goals ahead. Check them out.

1. What was your overall preparation strategy for JEE Main 2026, and how did it evolve over time? Answer: IIT-JEE is one of the toughest competitive exams. It requires long-term planning, patience, hard work and a focused approach. I started preparing from class 10th. Since the very beginning I was very clear in my goal about qualifying IIT with a good rank and therefore planned accordingly. The guidance, help and support that I received from school and the synchronised study programme envisioned by Resp. Chairperson Dr. (Mrs.) Amita Chauhan, motivated me to work hard and achieve my goal. To begin with I worked to get my basic concepts right and gradually increased the speed of my preparation. Since IIT exam is largely about problem solving, taking regular practice test is a must.

2. How did you balance board exams and JEE Main preparation effectively? Answer: Since three papers – Physics, Chemistry, and Maths - are common, I only had to make efforts on English and Physical Education for board exam. For Physics, Chemistry and Maths, I prepared myself according to the board pattern. Frankly speaking, I didn’t face much problem in balancing board exams and JEE preparation. But yes, after the first JEE Mains in January, I devoted one-and-a-half month completely on board exam preparation.

3. Which subjects or topics did you find most challenging, and how did you overcome them? Answer: Physics is my favourite subject, followed by Maths and Chemistry. Unlike general perception that Chemistry is relatively easy in IIT-JEE exam, I always found it challenging. During the last phase of preparation, I made it a point to allocate more time for Chemistry. I also had to seek additional guidance from my teachers for overcoming the challenges in Chemistry.

4. Can you describe your daily study routine during peak preparation months? Answer: On an average, I study for 8-10 hours consistently even during peak preparation months. I never tried to slog during peak preparation but followed the principle of “slow & steady wins the race”.

5. How important were mock tests in your preparation, and how did you analyse your performance? Answer: Mock tests are must and an important key to achieve success in IIT-JEE exam. It helps in testing your ability and standing. But one must take Mock test seriously and not casually. The analysis of the mock tests helped me understand my strength and the areas on which I had to focus more.

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6. What role did coaching, online resources, or self-study play in your success? Answer: Specialised coaching is extremely helpful in IIT-JEE preparation. Coaching helps in sharpening and polishing one’s problem-solving skill. But self-study is very critical as it has to keep pace with the topics being covered in coaching. I was always conscious of the fact no backlog should be there.

7. How did you stay motivated and manage stress during the preparation phase Answer: Consistency and self-control are very important. IIT-JEE preparation is a long-term planning and therefore some ups and downs are inevitable. This is where you need the help of teachers and most importantly parents and siblings. Keeping in constant touch with my teachers was a real stress buster. Moreover, the support provided by my synchro study programme teacher helped me a lot. Playing an outdoor game helps in releasing the stress. I continuously played basketball during my entire preparation phase.

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8. Are there any specific books or resources you would recommend to future aspirants? Answer: Since this is a competitive exam, it requires a smart approach. I always focused on coaching modules.

9. What are your plans for JEE Advanced and your preferred engineering branch or institute? Answer: I am focusing on JEE Advanced preparation without taking any extra stress. I aim to give my 100 percent, currently taking as many mock tests as possible. My preferred engineering branch is computer science, followed by mathematics & computing.

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