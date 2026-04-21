The National Testing Agency (NTA has announced the JEE Mains Result 2026 on April 20. Mallavarapu Aasna of Telangana is the female topper of the NTA JEE exam 2026. Mallavarapu scored 99.99 percentile in the JEE exam. JEE Mains Result 2026: Telangana’s Mallavarapu Aasna tops among female candidates- check list here (Representational)

JEE Mains Result 2026: List of female toppers A total of 5 female candidates are in the toppers' list. All of them have scored 99.99 percentile. The list is given here.

Rank 1: Mallavarapu Aasna of Telangana

Rank 2: Ashi Grewal of Haryana

Rank 3: Saumyaa Gupta of Rajasthan

Rank 4: Arohi Deshpande of Rajasthan

Rank 5: Devanyaa Rana of Delhi (NCT)

For Session 2, a total of 1110904 candidates registered for the exam, of whom 1034330 appeared.

A total of 26 candidates have obtained an NTA score (percentile) of 100 in JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1.

The Agency has also released the category-wise cut-offs of NTA score for candidates to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 for Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech).

Direct link to check JEE Mains Result 2026

JEE Mains Result 2026: How to check All candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website by following the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Two from Chandigarh tricity land perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main Session 2

The JEE Mains examination for Session 1 was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026 and Session 2 was held on April 2, 4, 5, 6 and 8, 2026. The JEE (Main) - 2026 Session 2 was conducted at 584 unique examination centres in 319 Cities (including 15 cities outside India in Manama, Doha City, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, Kathmandu, Abu Dhabi, West Java, Washington, Lagos, Munich and Dammam). For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.

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