Soham Parekh breaks silence: Indian engineer admits to working at multiple startups, says it wasn’t to scam anyone

Soham Parekh, accused of working at multiple startups simultaneously, has admitted to doing so in a recent interview but strongly added that he didn’t do it to scam the companies. The internet has been flooded with stories, opinions and allegations after Mixpanel co-founder Suhail Doshi shared a tweet about Parekh accusing him of being a scammer. Soham Parekh, accused of working at multiple startups at the same time, hails from Mumbai and later relocated to the USA. (YouTube/@TBPNLive)

In an interview with TBPN, Parekh shared his side of the story. When one of the interviewers asked him if he indeed held multiple jobs at the same time, Parekh said, “It is true”.

Why did he do it?

“Do you believe you were in violation of your own employment contracts? Or do you believe there were some legal loopholes that allowed you to do this without committing any sort of legal violation?” Parekh was asked.

The Indian techie answered, “Honestly, going back to how it started and what the motivations were. You probably know, I would want to preface with saying I’m not proud of what I’ve done. It’s not something I endorse either.”

He then says that he did it due to his financial situation. “Financial circumstances essentially. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week but I had to do it out of necessity.” He explained that his actions were guided by necessity and not by greed.

Did he hire people to work for him?

Social media claimed that Parekh made a business out of his multiple jobs by hiring junior developers to do most of the work. The Indian techie denied the allegations, adding that he wrote every "inch of codes."

Soham Parekh said he was born in Mumbai and relocated to the US in 2020. He was originally scheduled to relocate in 2018 and start his grad school. However, he said he had to give up on the idea due to his financial situation.