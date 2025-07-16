Soham Parekh’s world after scandal: Indian techie says ‘My life hasn't changed one bit’

The name Soham Parekh became notorious overnight when the Indian techie was accused of working at multiple startups simultaneously, which he later confessed to. Parekh is making headlines again, but this time due to his latest post. In an X post, he opened up about life after the scandal, adding that nothing has changed. Soham Parekh was accused of working for multiple startups at the same time. (X/@mhadifilms)

What did Soham Parekh post?

“My life hasn't changed one bit,” Soham Parekh wrote while sharing a chat screenshot. In the chat, someone asked him how he works so much. In response, Parekh wrote, “I love what I do. Lol,” adding, “I don’t have anything else to do.”

The post sparked concerns among social media users, with one writing, “This is either peak dedication or a cry for help.” Another asked, “Don't you feel lonely or burnout.”

Soham-gate: A brief timeline

Entrepreneur Suhail Doshi was the first to accuse him of “moonlighting across multiple startups and scamming employers.” In the next few days, several US startup founders opened up about their interactions with the techie. While some recalled interviewing him, others opened up about working with him. A few of his former colleagues also labelled him an excellent developer.

Eventually, Parekh came forward in an interview to address the controversy. He admitted to working at multiple startups at the same time. However, he denied that it was to scam anyone. He claimed it was to meet his financial needs and keep working.

“Do you believe you were in violation of your own employment contracts? Or do you believe there were some legal loopholes that allowed you to do this without committing any sort of legal violation?” Parekh was asked about this during an interview with TBPN.

The Indian techie responded, “Honestly, going back to how it started and what the motivations were. You probably know, I would want to preface with saying I’m not proud of what I’ve done. It’s not something I endorse either.”