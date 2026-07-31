'Sometimes, miracles take generations': Family welcomes baby girl after 52 years, video goes viral

A family’s long-awaited dream came true after more than five decades when they welcomed a baby girl. A video capturing the emotional celebration has gone viral on social media, with many users sharing heartfelt reactions.

Family celebrates the arrival of their baby girl after a 52-year wait. (Instagram/@the_gynaexpert)

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The video was shared on Instagram by Dr Bela Shah Jain. The caption read, “Sometimes, miracles take generations. After 52 years of welcoming only boys, this family has finally been blessed with a baby girl. A day that will be remembered forever.”

Family welcomes baby girl after 52 years

The video shows the family celebrating the birth of the newborn with happiness and excitement as the doctor brings her out of the OT. The emotional moment resonated with many people online, who congratulated the family and shared their own experiences of welcoming daughters after several years.

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{{^usCountry}} The mother of the child, Muskan Agrawal, thanked Dr Bela Shah Jain for being part of their journey. Responding to the post, she wrote, “So blessed that you were a very important part of our journey and made it so smooth and helped us throughout. Thank you so much. You mean everything to us and our family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mother of the child, Muskan Agrawal, thanked Dr Bela Shah Jain for being part of their journey. Responding to the post, she wrote, “So blessed that you were a very important part of our journey and made it so smooth and helped us throughout. Thank you so much. You mean everything to us and our family.” {{/usCountry}}

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Many users also shared their thoughts about the significance of celebrating the birth of a girl child.

Take a look:

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Internet celebrates the arrival of baby girl

One user wrote, “My grandma used to say that when a girl is born, God and nature have forgiven the sins of her parents and ancestors. Not everybody is lucky to have a daughter.”

Another person shared, “We had a baby girl in my family after more than 80 years.”

A user commented, “It always makes my heart so full and happy when a family anticipates a baby girl with the same fervour as a baby boy. It has been years and decades, and I know times have changed, but it still makes me so happy.”

Another comment read, “Congratulations to the entire family. Lots of love to the little princess.”

Others shared similar experiences, with one person writing, “Same in our house also.”

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Another user added, “May every girl born in this world get such a warm and lovely welcome. Ameen.”

A comment summed up the sentiment behind the viral video, saying, “This is how a girl should be celebrated, every time.”