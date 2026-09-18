Son fulfils father’s dream of owning a Royal Enfield Classic 350: ‘This is why we keep going’

A son surprised his father with something he had always wanted, a new motorcycle. The father’s reaction as he sees the bike makes the moment special, while the son describes the gesture as a reminder of why they keep going despite difficult times.

Father discovers his dream bike gifted by his son. (Instagram/@rajattrawattt_)

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The clip was shared by Instagram user Rajat Singh Rawat. The caption reads, “This is why we keep going, no matter how hard it gets.”

The text in the clip says, “Surprising my dad with his dream bike.”

The son begins by showing his father the motorcycle, saying, “Yeh baba, aapki bike! Number plate toh dekho.”

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The father looks at the motorcycle as the son tells him, “Yeh hai ek gift.”

The two continue talking as the father takes in the surprise. The son then asks him to open a box before asking him to come outside.

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{{^usCountry}} “Ab ek motorcycle bhi leni padegi. Box kholo,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Ab ek motorcycle bhi leni padegi. Box kholo,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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The father then sits on the bike as his son encourages him, saying, “Aa jao, chalo.”

A song plays in the background, with lyrics including, “Ab na jag ki hai parwah koi. Thaam le tu mori zindagi. Tose badh ke na koi.”

The clip does not reveal much about what the father says beyond the moment captured on camera, but the surprise marks a special gesture from the son to fulfil his father’s dream of owning a bike.

Take a look:

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Internet reacts to father-son moment

The father-son moment received several reactions from viewers, with many praising the son’s gesture and their bond.

“My bro is doing good things,” one person wrote.

“Proud dad,” another user commented.

“Wholesome,” a viewer simply wrote.

“Best video on the internet today,” another person said.

“I’m happy after seeing this,” one user commented.

“Uncles are so handsome,” another viewer wrote.

A user praised the son’s relationship with his father, saying, “Bro is the best friend I have, but he’s an even better son. Uncle is so lucky.”

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“This is so cute,” another person wrote.

“Kudos to influencers like you who influence people in such ways,” one comment read.

“Yaar, I just loved the moment. They are always proud of us whenever we do little things for them,” another viewer said.

“Yeh bas shuruaat hai,” one person commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)