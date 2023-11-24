Son sends humorous WhatsApp message asking for money, dad reacts

A doctor took to X to share a hilarious conversation he had with his son on WhatsApp. He posted a screenshot that shows how his son wrote a polite and humorous message indicating his need for some extra funds from his dad.

Dr Manish Kumar took to X and wrote, “My son has a sense of humour.” He also shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp conversation with his son. It shows two messages from his son and the first one reads, “Dear father. I hope this message finds you in good health. I am writing this message to inform you that I have exhausted my financial reserves and am asking for some monetary support. From (sic) your dear son Rex.” In the next text, Rex also adds, “Aur 772 extra bhej dijiye ga pls do course khridna hai certification ka liya [Send 722 extra too, will buy course for certification].”

In an update, the doctor also shared how Rex reacted when he replied to his texts and asked “What’s this?”

Take a look at this hilarious conversation between the dad and his son:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 1.6 lakh views. The share has further accumulated more than 1,500 likes. While some found the tweet amusing, others shared similar stories of their own. A few also called Rex a gentleman.

How did X users react to this dad’s tweet?

“I had a friend in college from 40 years ago who wrote a postcard to his father with this cryptic note: ‘I'm doing well. For more doing well send more money’,” shared an X user. “Hahaha This is so cute. It's good to see a son having good rapport with dad or it's usually to the mom the mediator,” added another. “He does have a good sense of humour. And that's how you should ask for money!” joined a third. “Such a gentleman,” wrote a fourth.

