Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Son tells mom he can't eat much on a diet, watch her 'scam' him into eating more

Son tells mom he can't eat much on a diet, watch her 'scam' him into eating more

trending
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 10:35 AM IST
This video that has been shared on Instagram shows how a mom ‘scams’ her son into eating exactly how much that she wants him to eat.
The mom after ‘scamming’ her son into eating more in the video. (Instagram/@theshubamthakur)
BySohini Sengupta

Desi parents always have a way of tricking their children into eating more, or thinking that they have not been eating enough even if that is not the truth. And that is exactly what can be seen in this one video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, owing to the funniest of reasons that have been making people laugh and relate to it quite hard. What is more serious about the video is that it has a reference to the 2020 series named Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. Well, that is not to be given away as you will be able to figure it out as the video progresses. The video is basically a skit that is performed by a son and his mother in the situation that she is trying to give him some food and he does not want to eat the whole thing.

The video opens to show how the son conveys to his mother that he won't be able to eat the full bowl of dalia that she had given him. She then proceeds to transfer the contents of this bigger bowl into a smaller one - without removing even a bit of it. In effect, this is how she ‘scams’ him. The caption to this video reads, “The Great Indian Katora Scam feat. Maa!”

Watch the video right here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being uploaded on Instagram just six days ago, the video has gotten almost four lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "Moms are the best, they know how to make kids eat." "All moms are well trained in this scam," another user adds. A third response shares, "Haha! She is so cute."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
scam 1992 the harshad mehta story scam 1992 viral viral video funny funny video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP