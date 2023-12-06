Sonu Sood steps up to help man’s dad in need of heart surgery, says ‘won’t let your father die’

A man took to X to share an emotional ordeal about his father’s health struggles, financial challenges and the hurdles they are facing in securing a heart surgery appointment at AIIMS Delhi. Pallav Singh, from Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, detailed the family’s efforts to ensure proper medical care for his father, whose heart is functioning at just 20 percent capacity. After his post went viral, Sonu Sood promised to help the family, vowing not to let Singh’s father succumb to his condition. AIIMS Delhi also responded to the viral tweet.

After Pallav Singh tweeted about his father's health condition and the financial challenges that the family is facing, many came forward and offered help. (X/@pallavserene)

“My father will die, soon or very soon. Yes, I know what I am saying. I am writing this while standing in a queue at AIIMS Delhi,” wrote X user Pallav Singh on the microblogging platform.

In subsequent tweets, Singh shared his father’s health condition and mentioned that due to their financial situation, the family is unable to afford treatment at a private hospital.

He also attached his father’s medical reports.

Sonu Sood quoted Singh’s tweet and wrote, “We won’t let your father die brother. Message me your number directly on my personal Twitter id inbox. kindly don’t share on a tweet.”

After the tweet gained significant traction on X, the hospital tweeted, “AIIMS New Delhi has come to know about the patient who had registered in the Cardiology opd had some issues while waiting for evaluation. We called the patient/son @pallavserene on the phone number obtained from hospital records. We came to know that the patient is now in his village in Deoria, UP and is comfortable at home. He will be coming to AIIMS for further treatment whenever his father feels discomfort and currently doesn’t need any help. We have offered technical support. Immediately after the tweet, we gave them our helpline number by direct message on Twitter (X).”

The primary tweet, since being shared on December 4, has accumulated over 10.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to his tweet:

“1. Ayushman Bharat scheme can be used as FREE cashless medical insurance for up to 5 lakhs. Check with your state for eligibility and apply asap. 2. Medical insurance is one of the most important investments you must make for your family. 3. Crowdfunding is the last option,” posted an X user.

Another added, “Hi Pallav! Please drop a QR and attach your due bills/hospital deets. I’ll try to cover for your expenses to the best of my capacity and I’m sure more people will turn up to help you out. Let’s hope for the best, and my DMs are open. Wishing you strength in the meantime.”

“This is not just his story; every middle-class person has to face this; maybe after this tweet, he will get help, but what about the rest?? The government should focus on private and government hospitals for better treatment from a health and economic point of view,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Pallav, I hope things work out for you. Faith moves mountains. Keep faith.”

“Stay strong, brother; your father will get well soon,” shared a fifth.

