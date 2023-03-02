Home / Trending / Sonu Sood meets Bihar man who wowed him with his voice, sings Dil De Diya Hai for the actor

Sonu Sood meets Bihar man who wowed him with his voice, sings Dil De Diya Hai for the actor

trending
Published on Mar 02, 2023 04:37 PM IST

The Bihar man took to Twitter to share a video that shows him singing Dil De Diya Hai for Sonu Sood.

The image shows the Bihar man singing Dil De Diya Hai for Sonu Sood.(Twitter/@AmarjeetJaikar3)
The image shows the Bihar man singing Dil De Diya Hai for Sonu Sood.(Twitter/@AmarjeetJaikar3)
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are a regular user of social media, you may be aware of the various videos that show people sharing their renditions of different hit songs. Recently, a man named Amarjeet Jaikar took social media by storm after a video of him singing the song Dil De Diya Hai went viral. The video also captured the attention of Sonu Sood who spoke with the singer and invited him to sing for his upcoming film Fateh. The duo recently met in Mumbai and a video of their meeting is creating headlines. The wonderful video shows Jaikar sitting beside Sonu Sood and singing for the actor.

Jaikar posted the video and expressed his gratitude. The video shows him singing the song Dil De Diya Hai in a soulful voice.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received more than 6,600 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Good voice,” posted a Twitter user. “Wow,” commented another. “Good luck,” wished a third. “Talent,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video with heart emoticons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video sonu sood twitter video + 1 more
viral video sonu sood twitter video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out