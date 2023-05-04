Sophia the robot speed dates ten YouTubers, chooses a winner

If you are a regular social media user, you may have seen videos that show human-like robot Sophia interacting with people from different walks of life. In a recent video shared by YouTuber Airrack, she is seen speed dating ten people. The video has left people intrigued. Chances are, the video will amuse you too. The image shows Sophie the robot and the ten YouTubers she speed dated.(Instagram/@realsophiarobot)

“AI Robot Girl Speed Dates 10 YouTubers,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows Sophia meeting ten YouTubers. Throughout the video, she interacts with them and at the end, she even chooses a winner.

Take a look at the video that may crack you up:

The video was posted on April 30. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and gathered close to 3.7 million views. The share has also received several likes and comments. People posted various reactions, from expressing their wonder to sharing how the video made them chuckle.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“I haven't laughed this much in ages. Human and AI interactions are so fascinating,” posted a YouTube user. “She actually got more emotionally intelligent with this video which is amazing, she learned how to deliver jokes as well. I think it was a good idea for her team to bring her on the show,” commented another. “This is really building character for Sophia. Nobody learns how to make jokes in the span of one conversation like an AI,” shared a third. “This was actually one of the most entertaining pieces of content I've seen on YouTube in five years or so. Sophia is a saaaaaaavage!” expressed a fourth. “This had me literally cackling with laughter, make it into a series!!!” wrote a fifth.

