South Korean blogger tries food from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated’ restaurant in Jaipur. Watch

While ordering food online, most of us use filters and sort restaurants according to their ratings, delivery time and cost. After applying the filters, we order from the restaurant that best fits our criteria. However, a content creator from South Korea did something very unusual at the request of one of her fans. She ordered a thali from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated’ restaurant in Jaipur.

South Korean blogger Meggy Kim recorded her experience and shared it on her Instagram page. The page has over 73,900 followers who look forward to her regular food videos, where she reviews different items. “ZOMATO’s WORST RATED restaurant,” reads the caption accompanying the video on Instagram.

The video shows Meg applying filters and scrolling through the app to find Jaipur’s ‘worst-rated’ restaurant. The restaurant is named House of China and serves North Indian, Chinese and Italian food. It has a 2.8-star rating and 17 reviews. Meg ordered ‘Momos King Vegetable Thali’ from the restaurant. After the food arrived, she quickly sat down to taste it. She found the food ‘good’ and ‘nice’ and can be seen relishing it. She even sarcastically says, “Maybe, I have the worst taste.”

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared three days ago, the video has raked up more than 8.6 lakh views. It has also accumulated over 41,200 likes and numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Food should be just tasty, rating doesn’t matter,” posted an individual. Another joined, “I like your videos because you give genuine reviews.” “Wow Meggy you concepts are so innovative,” commented a third. A fourth wrote, “So you ordered Indian food from a Chinese restaurant!!”

