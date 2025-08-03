South Korean man teaches Bhojpuri to Korean group in heartwarming video, internet impressed

A South Korean content creator has sparked delight across the internet after sharing a heartwarming video of himself teaching Bhojpuri to a Korean group. The creator, identified as Yechan C. Lee, is seen enthusiastically guiding the group, which includes children, through basic Bhojpuri greetings in a classroom-like setting. A South Korean taught Bhojpuri to a Korean group in a viral video, sparking joy online.(Instagram/40kahani)

The viral video begins with Lee introducing the purpose of the lesson, saying, "How to four basic conversations in India. When we meet someone for the first time, we say hello. In India, we say, 'ka ho?' Very nice, very nice." As the lesson progresses, the group repeat each Bhojpuri phrase after Lee, mimicking his pronunciation with cheerful enthusiasm.

He continues, "When we meet that same person again, then we say, how have you been? In India, we say, 'ka hal ba?' Amazing. Okay, now we have to reply. We say, 'theek ba?' Fantastic. So sad, but we have to say goodbye to our friend. How do we say goodbye in India? 'Khush Raho.'" The group echoes each Bhojpuri phrase in unison, creating a playful and engaging moment captured on camera.

Check out the clip here:

The video, which was shared with the caption, "Teaching Bhojpuri to Korean kids #korean #kdrama #bhojpuri #bihar. Had a lovely opportunity to share my journey as a YouTube creator with Korean kids and also make a short video teaching them Bhojpuri," has quickly amassed over 5 lakh views on social media platforms.

Internet reacts

Several users have reacted with joy and appreciation for the cultural exchange. One user commented, "This is so wholesome. Bhojpuri being taught in Korea feels surreal." Another wrote, "Love how these kids are picking up the words so naturally. Beautiful to watch." A third said, "India’s linguistic richness reaching Korea. Amazing effort." Someone else noted, "Yechan is doing what many of us dream of—spreading our culture in such a lovely way." Another user added, "As a Bhojpuri speaker, this brought tears to my eyes. Thank you." A viewer commented, "This is the kind of global connection we need. So refreshing and heartening."