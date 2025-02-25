South Korean student with paralysis and muscular dystrophy earns master’s degree using just eye blinks

Jang Ik-sun, a 37-year-old student from South Korea, has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone despite living with muscular dystrophy, a condition that has left him almost entirely paralysed except for his ability to speak and blink, reported the Korea Herald. He also received an academic award in recognition of his achievement.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

Diagnosed at the age of five, Jang gradually lost his ability to move. However, this did not deter him from his studies. After passing South Korea’s middle and high school equivalency exams, he earned a bachelor’s degree in social welfare from Gwangju University. In 2019, he enrolled in the university’s Graduate School of Social Welfare, completing his coursework in 2021.

On February 21, 2024, Gwangju University awarded Jang his master’s degree at the academic year’s first graduation ceremony. He also received an academic award in recognition of his achievement.

Overcame hurdles to chalk history

According to the outlet, the journey to this milestone was filled with obstacles. Since he could not write by hand, Jang used a personal scanner to digitise books that were unavailable as e-books. “Scanning each book was exhausting, but it was the only way I could read them,” he said at the ceremony. The inability to take notes also made memorisation difficult. “Fifteen years ago, I could still lean my hand on a desk and take notes. Now, even that’s impossible,” he added.

Jang balanced his studies with advocacy work at the Gwangju Muscular Dystrophy Association, where he fought for the rights of people with muscular dystrophy. While working during the day, he attended graduate classes at night, often studying until the early hours with the help of an assistant who transcribed lecture materials for him.

The most challenging part of his academic journey came when he had to write his master’s thesis. Using an eye-tracking mouse, which translates eye movements into cursor commands, he typed every word—letter by letter—by blinking. His research focused on the right to life for individuals with muscular disorders, highlighting the dangers of inadequate caregiving support.

Jang pointed to cases where ventilator-dependent patients were left alone for short periods, leading to fatal consequences. “For us, activity support is a matter of survival,” he said, criticising South Korea’s policy of providing only six hours of subsidised caregiving assistance for those with severe disabilities.

Beyond his academic achievements, Jang is using his platform to raise awareness about muscular dystrophy. He runs a YouTube channel called “Ik-sun Jang, a man who blinks 10 million times” (@eyegamer1), where he sheds light on the struggles faced by people with the condition. “Muscular dystrophy patients like us are invisible,” he said. “I want to bring them out of the shadows and into the light.”

Despite the challenges he has faced, Jang remains optimistic. “Failure is not defeat as long as you don’t give up. Everyone deserves a chance,” he said.