South Korean woman and Bhutanese man speak fluent Bengali. Watch

A viral video showing a South Korean woman and a Bhutanese man conversing excitedly having a conversation in Bengali has left many impressed on the Internet. Since the video was shared, it has gone viral.

The clip captures both of them speaking fluent Bengali. (Instagram/@luna_yogini_official)

The video opens to show both the man and the woman expressing joy after realising they can converse in Bengali.

As the video goes on, the man shares that he learnt Bengali from all the guests who arrived from Kolkata at his hotel. At the end of the video, the woman can be heard saying, “We both aren’t Bengalis but are conversing in Bengali.”

Watch this video of a man and woman speaking in Bengali here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than eight lakh times. The share also has more than one lakh likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, “United by language!”

A second added, “This is so cute!”

“This is so wholesome for a Bengali,” posted another.

A fourth expressed, “Much respect and appreciation to both of you for taking the time to learn Bangla, and so well! This is how people come together.”

A fifth commented, “As a Bengali, I legit feel proud!”

Earlier, a video of a Russian woman speaking fluent Hindi gained significant traction online. The video shows an Indian bureaucrat speaking in Hindi. The woman patiently listens to him and translates his words into English.

