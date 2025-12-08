South Korean woman speaking fluent Punjabi surprises Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Seoul: Watch

During his visit to South Korea, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was pleasantly surprised to hear a Korean woman speak Punjabi fluently. A video of the AAP leader speaking with the woman has gained significant attention on social media. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann with South Korean woman in Seoul.(Instagram/bhagwantmann1)

South Korean woman impresses Bhagwant Mann

With folded hands, the woman introduced herself in Punjabi to Mann. “I am Simran Kaur, a daughter-in-law from Punjab. I am Korean Punjabi, my husband is Punjabi,” she said.

Her husband further added, “It's been 20 years since the wedding. It feels really nice to meet you in Korea.”

Impressed by the woman’s fluency, Mann asked her how she learned Punjabi. She revealed that she was taught by her “in-laws”.

“It felt really nice meeting you,” the woman concluded.

Bhagwant Mann later praised the woman on Instagram. He also shared a clip featuring his brief interaction with her.

“Our mother tongue, Punjabi, is not just a language for us… It is our identity,” Mann wrote.

“I got the opportunity to meet a couple during my visit to South Korea… it was very nice to hear the mother tongue, Punjabi, from the mouth of a Korean-born daughter,” he added.

Bhagwant Mann’s South Korea visit

This visit to South Korea was part of the state government's outreach before the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors' Summit in Mohali next year.

Mann also met Punjabi diaspora members in Seoul during his visit and requested them to spread awareness of Punjab throughout the world. He urged Korean businesses to make investments in the nation, according to NDTV.

Punjab's industry-friendly policies have already drawn investors, according to Mann, who urged cooperation to accelerate industrial expansion. He claimed that further investments will support the idea of a "Rangla Punjab" by boosting the state's economy and generating jobs for young people.

The Chief Minister also discussed investment potential, industrial capacity, and infrastructure improvements. Over ₹1.4 lakh crore in investments have been made possible by the state thus far, the NDTV report added.

Additionally, Mann met with Gourangalal Das, India's ambassador to South Korea, and discussed Punjab's ambitions to increase economic and technological cooperation in industries such as manufacturing, food processing, agri-tech, renewable energy, defence, aerospace, and urban infrastructure.