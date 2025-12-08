Pigeon enters Bengaluru-Vadodara IndiGo flight, causes chaos amid ongoing crisis. Watch

As IndiGo continues to grapple with widespread flight cancellations and delays, a video showing a pigeon flying inside one of its aircraft before take-off has gone viral on social media. According to an Instagram post, the incident reportedly occurred on an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru to Vadodara. Social media users were quick to react with humour. (Instagram/@logon.2.vikram)

In the viral clip, the pigeon can be seen fluttering around the aircraft cabin, flying above passengers’ heads as it searched for a way out. Crew members, along with a few passengers, attempted to catch the bird, but it continued moving through the aisle, creating brief chaos on board.

The video was recorded by a passenger and later shared on Instagram by a digital creator with the caption, “A surprise guest in the flight… A moment of joy and humour. Enjoyed.”

Watch the video below:

How did social media react?

Social media users were quick to react with humour.

“He’s got his birding pass, of course,” one user joked. Another wrote, "Extra soul on board".

Some also took a dig at the airline’s troubles, with one user commenting, “IndiGo is going through a very bad time".

“At this point, even animals want to escape Bengaluru traffic,” joked another.

One user quipped, “Pigeon would reach its destination faster than IndiGo.”

IndiGo crisis

Notably, the video comes at a time when IndiGo has been under intense scrutiny due to massive operational disruptions. Over the past week, the airline reportedly cancelled more than 4,500 flights, affecting thousands of passengers across the country.

Despite interventions by the government and passenger relief measures announced by airlines, delays, confusion and airport overcrowding have continued. Even as IndiGo has stated that services are gradually returning to normal, over 400 fresh flight cancellations were reported this morning.