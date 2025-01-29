SpaceX to bring back Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore? Elon Musk says Donald Trump asked him

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, who were supposed to return to Earth within a few days of reaching the International Space Station, are still aboard the ISS. They were launched to the space station in Boeing's Starliner spacecraft in June 2024. Elon Musk has now shared that President Donald Trump has asked his company SpaceX’s help to bring the “stranded” astronauts home. In its earlier statements, NASA repeatedly said that its astronauts are not stranded, adding that they are healthy and in good spirits. In his post about Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore, Elon Musk criticised Biden's administration. (NASA, AFP)

“Donald Trump has asked SpaceX to bring home the 2 astronauts stranded on the International Space Station as soon as possible. We will do so. Terrible that the Biden administration left them there so long,” the SpaceX CEO wrote in an X post.

Donald Trump’s on asking Musk:

Taking to Truth Social, the president also shared a post. “I have just asked Elon Musk and @SpaceX to ‘go get’ the 2 brave astronauts who have been virtually abandoned in space by the Biden Administration. They have been waiting for many months on @Space Station. Elon will soon be on his way. Hopefully, all will be safe. Good luck Elon!!!” he wrote.

Why are Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore still in space?

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore were originally scheduled for an eight-day mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS). However, due to a propulsion leak in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft, their short stay has unexpectedly turned into a months-long mission. Reports suggest that NASA and Boeing are working on resolving the issue before approving their safe return to Earth.

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, launched as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, was the company's first crewed flight. The two astronauts' mission was to evaluate the spacecraft’s performance at various stages thoroughly.

The Boeing’s crew transport space capsule, the Starliner, returned to the earth without its two-person crew in September. “Spaceflight is risky, even at its safest and most routine. A test flight, by nature, is neither safe, nor routine. The decision to keep Butch and Suni aboard the International Space Station and bring Boeing’s Starliner home uncrewed is the result of our commitment to safety: our core value and our North Star,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said prior to the spacecraft’s return.

