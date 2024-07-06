Spain to introduce ‘porn passport’. What is it and how does it work?

Spain is set to launch a mobile application that aims to stop minors from accessing pornographic content. Dubbed the "porn passport," this application will allow legal users to access pornographic content without their usage being tracked, while curbing children from accessing the same content. Spain's "porn passport" will stop minors from accessing pornography online.

What is the porn passport?

The ‘porn passport’ initiative is part of the Spanish government’s new Digital Wallet app, reports Olive Press.

Officially called the Digital Wallet Beta (Cartera Digital Beta), the app will allow internet platforms to check whether a person viewing pornography is of legal age.

How will it work?

Starting later this summer, porn-viewers will be asked to verify their age through the app. Once verified, they'll receive 30 “porn credits” that will allow them to access explicit content. The porn credits have a validity of one month.

How do the “porn credits” or tokens work?

Each credit issued by the app will generate a QR code, according to News Byte.

When a user types the address of a porn site, a link will appear which, when clicked, will activate a connection with the Digital Wallet.

The wallet will then present the credential which will verify the user’s age without giving away other details. A user can enter the same website 10 times to use up one token.

How will the user’s age be verified?

Government-issued ID will be used to verify a user’s age.

Is there a limit on the number of tokens that can be generated during a month?

Users can renew their tokens or porn credits as many times as they want during a month.

However, people who use up all tokens will receive alerts to renew their digital passport. If they access the websites too frequently, they are at greater risk of being traced.

The system has come under fire for its complexity, but the Spanish government claims it is more privacy-friendly and the users’ details will not be tracked.