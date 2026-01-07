Spanish influencer dies after viewers pay him to take drugs and alcohol during online challenge

A 37-year-old Spanish streamer died during a private New Year’s Eve livestream after allegedly consuming alcohol and drugs on camera in exchange for money. The streamer, identified as Sergio Jimenez, was participating in a paid challenge that involved drinking whisky and taking cocaine while viewers watched remotely, People magazine reported. Authorities in Spain have opened an investigation into the incident. (Instagram/@jimenezramoss)

Jimenez had pledged to consume up to 6 grams of cocaine and an entire bottle of whisky as part of the stunt, as per a report by People. He was broadcasting the event privately when he collapsed, with reports stating he died before an ambulance could be called.

Jimenez’s mother, Teresa, who lived with him, discovered him unresponsive in his bedroom in the early hours of January 1. “I got up to go to the bathroom just before 2am and saw the door to his room was ajar. I asked him what he was doing, but he didn't answer. I tried to go in, but there were clothes or something on the bedroom floor and I couldn't,” the mother said.

She added, "I kept asking him from outside, but he didn't answer. I could see him kneeling on the bed, as if he were praying."

Investigation underway Authorities in Spain have opened an investigation into the incident, which is being described as the first documented death linked to a live-streamed challenge in the country. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Notably, Jimenez had previously gained attention through appearances in videos by streamer Simon Perez, known for drug use during livestreams. His death has raised concerns about the growing phenomenon of dangerous online dares, monetisation of risk, and the responsibility of platforms hosting such content.

Without directly referencing the case, the Catalonia police force, Mossos d’Esquadra, shared a video on January 6 warning against viral challenges that could “endanger your life or physical safety.” Officers cautioned that such trends can lead to intoxication, physical and psychological harm, reputational damage, and potential legal consequences. “It's important to be aware that some trends can have consequences if they involve acts of vandalism or aggression,” an officer said in the clip.