Specially-abled boy walks down the aisle on parents’ wedding. Watch cute video

In wholesome content that would surely melt your heart, a little boy got a chance to be a part of his parents’ wedding. A video posted on Instagram shows a specially-abled boy walking down the aisle towards his parents at their wedding. The video of the boy may leave you teary-eyed.

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Movement one day ago and it has got 1.2 million views so far. The video shows the boy walking down the aisle with the support of a walker. The boy walks down the aisle towards the altar where his parents are getting married. His mother wearing a white gown hugs the boy and his father then picks him up.

“CONGRATULATIONS MAMA: The bride and groom’s son walks up the aisle at their wedding. What a strong and inspiring little boy. His smile is everything. Truly,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has got over 96,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to share their own stories and left many users in tears.

“I would die. I would truly pass out at least. This is everything. 7 years here and still waiting for our daughter to walk,” commented an Instagram user. “That hug at the end,” posted another. “So sweet!!! I’m so proud of this precious, adorable child,” said a third.

What do you think about this heartening video?