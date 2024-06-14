Speeding truck driver almost hits elephant herd, causes chaos. Watch chilling video

A horrifying video of a truck driver getting extremely close to a herd of elephants and putting them in danger was shared on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a chilling video on X. The clip has since caused outrage among netizens after seeing the behaviour of the truck driver. The elephants are seen running away from the truck. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

"Identify animals in the video! Video is said from Jharkhand. Remember animals have first right of way in the jungle," wrote Kaswan in the caption of the post.

The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a road from one side of the forest to another. Soon, a truck enters the scene and rushes close to them, causing panic and chaos among the jumbos. A few people can also be heard yelling in the background. (Also Read: Elephant herd comes together to save calf stranded in mud. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 1,200 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "While driving through a forest, remember that you are trespassing on the animals' property, not the other way around."

Another added, "When someone says humans are ones who are born with intelligence, I highly doubt the person who said this."

"Can the administration identify tractor driver and prosecute for disorderly conduct and intent to cause harm to wildlife?" posted someone else.

A fourth commented, "The only animal I can identify is the man behind the wheel of the truck."

"There are a few types of humans in the society that I have encountered. 1) My way or the highway, I'm the first priority for this world 2) Dogs and cats are the only animals we should be worried about 3) Animals and plants are more important 4) balanced view of the ecology," shared an X user.