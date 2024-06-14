 Speeding truck driver almost hits elephant herd, causes chaos. Watch chilling video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speeding truck driver almost hits elephant herd, causes chaos. Watch chilling video

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 14, 2024 04:33 PM IST

The clip of the elephants in panic caused outrage among netizens after seeing the behaviour of the truck driver.

A horrifying video of a truck driver getting extremely close to a herd of elephants and putting them in danger was shared on social media. Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a chilling video on X. The clip has since caused outrage among netizens after seeing the behaviour of the truck driver.

The elephants are seen running away from the truck. (X/@ParveenKaswan)
The elephants are seen running away from the truck. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

"Identify animals in the video! Video is said from Jharkhand. Remember animals have first right of way in the jungle," wrote Kaswan in the caption of the post.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The video shows a herd of elephants crossing a road from one side of the forest to another. Soon, a truck enters the scene and rushes close to them, causing panic and chaos among the jumbos. A few people can also be heard yelling in the background. (Also Read: Elephant herd comes together to save calf stranded in mud. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on June 13. Since being posted, it has gained more than one lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 1,200 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual said, "While driving through a forest, remember that you are trespassing on the animals' property, not the other way around."

Another added, "When someone says humans are ones who are born with intelligence, I highly doubt the person who said this."

"Can the administration identify tractor driver and prosecute for disorderly conduct and intent to cause harm to wildlife?" posted someone else.

A fourth commented, "The only animal I can identify is the man behind the wheel of the truck."

"There are a few types of humans in the society that I have encountered. 1) My way or the highway, I'm the first priority for this world 2) Dogs and cats are the only animals we should be worried about 3) Animals and plants are more important 4) balanced view of the ecology," shared an X user.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Speeding truck driver almost hits elephant herd, causes chaos. Watch chilling video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On