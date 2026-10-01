SpiceJet CMD explains why Smit Machchhar ‘would have needed real courage’ to open the cockpit door

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh has praised Captain Smit Machchhar. The Indian pilot was seriously injured during a mid-air attack aboard an Israel-bound flydubai flight but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing crew and passengers to overpower the assailant, which averted a major tragedy.

Pilot Captain Smit Machchhar (L), SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh (R). (Screengrab, X/@ANI)

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Ajay Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet Ltd, spoke to ANI from Japan about the horrific incident. He said, “The handle that opens the cockpit door is actually on the co-pilot's side. It would have needed real courage after being stabbed to reach out to the co-pilot's side and open the door.”

Also Read: ‘Smit Machchhar is a talented, soft-spoken, good man’: Ex-neighbour in Mumbai recalls pilot who saved lives in flydubai attack

When asked what goes through a pilot’s mind in such a situation, the executive said, “I think the first thing that goes through a pilot’s mind is saving lives and remember that in this case what really saved lives was the fact that he was able to open the door of that cockpit.”

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{{^usCountry}} The CMD continued, “The fact that he was able to do it, essentially saved all lives. Others were able to come into the cockpit and help overpower and fly the plane back.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CMD continued, “The fact that he was able to do it, essentially saved all lives. Others were able to come into the cockpit and help overpower and fly the plane back.” {{/usCountry}}

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What happened on the flydubai flight?

A flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, after one of the plane’s two pilots attempted to stab the other while in the cockpit. During the struggle, the plane reportedly plunged nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

After Machchhar managed to open the hatch, the assailant was overpowered. Two more pilots aboard the flight landed the flight safely in Saudi Arabia.

Israeli leaders hail Indian pilot:

"Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker - preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. The leader hailed him as a "true hero".

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"My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said, adding that Machchhar saved the lives of 174 people.

Also Read: ‘Captain Smit Machchhar is a hero’: Internet joins PMs Modi, Netanyahu to praise Indian pilot after flydubai cockpit attack

Israel's Foreign Ministry also called Machchhhar a "hero". "Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian captain of flydubai Flight 1073, fought back after being stabbed in the cockpit. Despite being severely injured, he managed to unlock the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers and the Emirati crew to intervene and save all the passengers," it said in a statement.

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"Together, their extraordinary courage saved 174 lives. Indian. Israeli. Emirati. Different nationalities. One extraordinary act of courage. We wish Captain Machchhar a full and speedy recovery," it added.