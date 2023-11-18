Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Spider-Man’ dances with Sankirtan devotees at New York’s Times Square. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 18, 2023 01:03 PM IST

The video shows an individual dressed as Spider-Man busting a move or two with Sankirtan devotees at Times Square.

A dance video filmed in the heart of New York City’s Times Square is lighting up social media and is leaving people in groovy spirits. What makes this video more entertaining is the unexpected appearance of ‘Spider-Man’ grooving to ‘Maha Harinam’ alongside Sankirtan devotees.

‘Spider-Man’ grooving to ‘Maha Harinam’ with Sankirtan devotees at Times Square in New York. (Instagram/@atl_sankirtan)

“Spider-Man joins the fun! Maha Harinam with the Atlanta Sankirtan devotees in Times Square, New York City November 2023,” reads the caption to the dance video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show an individual dressed as Spider-Man joining a few people at Times Square. Throughout the video, he can be seen busting a move or two to ‘Maha Harinam’ and dhol beats. A few onlookers also join the group and dance alongside them.

Watch the video shared on Instagram right here:

The video was shared on November 8. It has since accumulated over 1.2 million views. The share has also collected a flurry of likes and comments from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance video:

“So cute,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “The guy with his baby.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video?

About Spider-Man

Spider-Man, the iconic Marvel superhero, was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The character debuted in 1962 in the comic book Amazing Fantasy #15. Since then, it has undergone various comics, TV shows, and blockbuster movies, captivating audiences worldwide.

