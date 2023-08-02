SRK leaves Anand Mahindra shocked with his energy in Jawan's new song

Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first track from his film Jawan on Monday, July 31, and it instantly became a hit among the masses. The video has now caught the attention of industrialist Anand Mahindra and left him stunned.

Shah Rukh Khan has dropped a song from the film Jawan.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the music video and praised actor Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, "This hero is 57 years old?? Clearly, his aging process defies gravitational forces! He’s 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa."

Take a look at the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra here:

Later, Shah Rukh Khan also replied to the tweet and wrote, "@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy."

This tweet was shared on August 1. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.2 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out the reactions of the people here:

An individual wrote, "That’s very true." A second added, "Shah Rukh Khan has a vast range of admirers, from common people to industrial giants." A third posted, "Such a charm SRK has, even big industrialists can't stop praising him, indeed 'the last of the stars.'" A fourth commented, "One legend appreciates the other. Both have inspired countless numbers of people with their hard work and passion!" A fifth said, "This hero is the biggest megastar of this nation, and his energy defied everything because he's doing all this out of love for his fans sir."

