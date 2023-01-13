SRK replies to fan who created collage showing his transformation from Fauji to Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan’s release is just a few days away. Expectedly, Twitter is abuzz with posts from fans who are eagerly waiting to see the actor on the big screen after years. Amid those, a fan-made collage has captured the attention of King Khan. It shows his transformation through a similar scene from his first television show Fauji in 1989 to his upcoming film Pathaan in 2023.

It all started when a Twitter user shared the collage on a question and answer session with Shah Rukh Khan on the micro-blogging site. “One word for the journey #AskSRK @iamsrk. Plz reply,” they wrote. It didn’t take long for the actor to notice the tweet and he replied saying, “Oh wow hadn’t seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!”

Take a look at the tweets:

The post was shared a day ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated close to 4.7 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share received nearly 19,000 likes. People tweeted various comments while reacting to the post.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

“I don't have any questions, but I wanted to tell you that the best thing that happened to me last year was getting to know you. And the last seconds of #Pathaan trailer gave me goosebumps and I am not even Indian. Thank you for being you. Love you,” a Twitter user wrote. “Fauji was a hit TV series, Main Hoon Na was a Superhit movie. Pathaan will keep on the tradition,” another posted. “I love you so much from Egypt and I wait for Pathaan so much,” a third commented.

