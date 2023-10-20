SRK’s Jawan takes Alia Bhatt’s Shanaya and Ranbir Kapoor’s Barfi ‘hostage’

A crossover between three popular characters played by Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor may not be something you would have imagined but now that it is here, it will leave you not just impressed but chuckling too. The trio came together for an advertisement for a steel rod company and fans were happy that they did. In the ad Azaad Rathore, Shah Rukh Khan’s character from Jawan takes two hostages, Shanaya, Alia Bhatt’s character from Student of the Year and Barfi, Ranbir Kapoor’s character from the film by the same name.

Shah Rukh Khan. Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in a new ad. (Instagram/@rungtasteel)

Rungta Steels took to their Instagram page to share the advertisement. They added their tagline as the caption of the post. The premise of the ad shows Khan playing a role from his latest hit Jawan with his bald look and gravelly voice. He is seen talking to overly talkative Shanaya from Student of the Year with Barfi sitting beside her. As the ad goes on, the trio engage in a rib-tickling situation.

Take a look at this interesting commercial:

Fans fell in love with this advertisement and it didn’t take long for them to reshare it across other social media platforms too. People also posted varied praiseful reactions to the video.

How did netizens react to this advertisement?

“Give a raise to the person who came up with this idea,” posted an Instagram user. “He finally got Alia,” joked another, referencing a dialogue from the film Jawan. “I’d pay to watch this ad on the big screen, it’s that ridiculously hilarious and creative. love love love every bit of it” joined a third. “This single ad is better than so many movies,” wrote a fourth.

