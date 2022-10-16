Srushti Tawde's epic Main Nahi Toh Kaun rap on Hustle 2.0 goes viral. Watch

A video of Srushti Tawde performing Main Nahi Toh Kaun on MTV rap reality show Hustle 2.0 is going viral across social media platforms through its several reshares, and it has left netizens both impressed and entertained. The song's vibe is such that it will cure your Monday blues and might even prompt you to rap and rhyme.

YouTube channel KaanPhod Music shared the clip from Hustle 2.0. In the video, Srushti performs Main Nahi Toh Kaun rap in various languages. She disses herself and even roasts the contestants, but that was actually a shoutout as she says, "Ek minute, hit kiya hee nahi. Maine shoutout diya, diss kiya hee nahi (One minute, it didn't even hit. I gave a shootout, didn't even diss)." Towards the end, she gives a shoutout to Badshah's party anthems - Saturday Saturday and DJ Wale Babu - in style. She also calls back the viral raps Chilla Kinda Guy and Chhota Don performed by her.

Watch the viral video below:

Since being shared seven days ago on YouTube, the rap has garnered more than 16 million views and counting. It has also prompted people to share varied comments.

"Always unique rap Queen," posted an individual. "She's the perfect example of 'ek naari sab pe bhaari'. Keep flowing, Queen," expressed another. "She rocked five languages: English, Hindi, Haryanvi, Marathi, and Bengali," remarked a third. "She's so versatile that she could depict the style of Paradox, Wicked Sunny, QK, and MC Square in back-to-back lines!! Hats off!!" commented a fourth. "I usually don't listen to rap songs...But she is extreme...I was just scrolling YT shorts, and her 15-sec rap shorts forced me to listen to this full rap...she had another level vibe," shared a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON