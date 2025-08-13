Starbucks asks customers to stop bringing printers, desktops into stores for remote work

Starbucks is cracking down on patrons who are setting up remote offices inside the coffee chain's locations in South Korea by bringing along their desktop computers and printers. According to a new policy, the company has banned bulky items inside its store locations as people began spending long hours inside, clocked into work. With over 2,050 locations in South Korea, the coffee chain is trying to curb the growing number of cagongjok.(Representational)

“Starbucks Korea has updated its policy so all customers can have a pleasant and accessible store experience. While laptops and smaller personal devices are welcome, customers are asked to refrain from bringing desktop computers, printers, or other bulky items that may limit seating and impact the shared space,” a Starbucks spokesperson told Fortune in a statement.

With over 2,050 locations in South Korea, the coffee chain is trying to curb the growing number of cagongjok, or individuals who spend prolonged periods of time working at cafes and take the space for granted.

“It’s quite a cheap way to work, really. You can just go and have a cup of coffee, work there, but people are taking it a little bit to the extreme nowadays," an expert said, explaining why the phenomenon has been growing.

Since Korea has a strong tearoom culture, even the poorest are drawn to them for daily discussions and socialising. But as South Korea’s labour market has shifted to remote work, employees have been looking for places to work remotely.

With rent prices skyrocketing, most businesses offer remote work and employees are choosing to flock to cafes to spend their work days. Many cafe owners have, however, called cagongjok “electricity thieves” who occupy space in their establishments for hours while only ordering a single cup of coffee in that time.